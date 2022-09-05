BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 145,554 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,554 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $44.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nomura reduced their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.