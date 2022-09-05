BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 24,805 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.19% of Bilibili worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

