BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 298,115 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

