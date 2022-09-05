BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 7,590,089 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,536,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,590,089 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.72% of VEON worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 35.8% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 28,084,442 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

