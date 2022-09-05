BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $916,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company's stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,181.38 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,162.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,257.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.82.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

