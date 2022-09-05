BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Stericycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

