BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.5 %

FFIV opened at $156.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.63. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

