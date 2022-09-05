BNS Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30,545.47 (BNS)

BNS Token (BNS) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. BNS Token has a market capitalization of $30,545.47 and approximately $126,568.00 worth of BNS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNS Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One BNS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BNS Token Profile

BNS Token’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. BNS Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,841,668 coins. BNS Token’s official Twitter account is @bitbns and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNS Token is https://reddit.com/r/Bitbns. The official website for BNS Token is bitbns.com/bns.

BNS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNS is an upcoming multi-protocol utility token by Bitbns, which aims at enabling general masses to use cryptocurrency just like they use FIAT currency in day-to-day transactions. Beyond founding the basic utility of a cryptocurrency as money, BNS would also be capable of being used in complex operations like Banking, Loan Disbursals, Cryptocurrency Investments, and more. “

