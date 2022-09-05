Bogged Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $95,702.00 (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00600122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00264648 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017000 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

