Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $40,498.03 and $4.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,678,564 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

