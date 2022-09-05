Bonded Finance Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022157 BTC.

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

