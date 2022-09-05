BOSAGORA Market Cap Reaches $15.47 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $15.47 million and $408,275.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora.

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

