Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Cap of $25.28 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.28 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.Telegram | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

