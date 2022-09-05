Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,008.45

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $180,008.45 and approximately $19,761.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

