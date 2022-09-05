Bradford Banducci Sells 230,000 Shares of Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) insider Bradford Banducci sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.36 ($25.43), for a total transaction of A$8,362,800.00 ($5,848,111.89).

Woolworths Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.37.

Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.64%.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

