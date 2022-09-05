Bread Price Down 33.1% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Bread has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $302,888.40 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134072 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

