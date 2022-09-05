Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

BHF stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 239,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

