Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $680.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $500.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $517.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

