Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $36,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,556,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $166.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

