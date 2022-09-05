Brokerages Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,119.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $999.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

