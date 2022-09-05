Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $248.93

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
