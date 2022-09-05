Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Target Price at $64.00

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Genesco has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.