Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Genesco has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

