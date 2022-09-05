Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target at $381.00

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

L'Oréal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

