Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Target Price at $84.00

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

NEMTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Nemetschek Stock Down 11.9 %

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

