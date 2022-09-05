Brokerages Set Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Price Target at $26.43

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

FNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $1,242,002.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,732.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,153,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,029,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $1,242,002.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,122 shares of company stock worth $5,646,614 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

