Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $83.20

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

PJT stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 137,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

