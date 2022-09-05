Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT at $44.50

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 670.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 223,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 82.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 285,557 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.53. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.