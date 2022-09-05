Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Target Price at $3.40

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TELDF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.47) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 2.3 %

TELDF opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.10.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

