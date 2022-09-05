Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $16.93

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Telos by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

