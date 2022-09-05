Brokerages Set Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target at $493.75

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $493.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CKSNF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.