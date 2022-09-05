Burp (BURP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $119,644.00

Burp (BURP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Burp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Burp has a total market cap of $207,094.35 and $119,644.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burp has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00132607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022116 BTC.

Burp Profile

Burp is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.