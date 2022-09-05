Busy DAO (BUSY) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Busy DAO has a total market capitalization of $160,394.63 and $51,732.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Busy DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

