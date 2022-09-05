Buxcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246,116.52 (BUX)

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Buxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Buxcoin has a total market capitalization of $246,116.52 and approximately $13,056.00 worth of Buxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Buxcoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.
Buxcoin Coin Profile
BUX is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. Buxcoin’s total supply is 450,038,817 coins and its circulating supply is 165,180,345 coins. The official website for Buxcoin is www.buxcoins.com. Buxcoin’s official Twitter account is @bux_coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Buxcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Buxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Buxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Buxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
