Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 33% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $39,446.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 43.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00795783 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

