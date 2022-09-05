ByteNext Reaches One Day Volume of $6,830.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $263,945.60 and $6,830.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00834343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015609 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

