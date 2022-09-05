Bytom (BTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Bytom has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00304112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001198 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,767,165,300 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.