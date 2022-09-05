Cake Monster (MONSTA) Hits One Day Volume of $22,643.00

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $22,643.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cake Monster has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cake Monster coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838393 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015398 BTC.
Cake Monster Coin Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,293,699,401 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
