Callisto Network Hits Market Capitalization of $8.91 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $92,854.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.46 or 0.08283899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00202165 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

