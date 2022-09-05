Canaccord Genuity Group Increases iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $198.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.36.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of IRTC opened at $152.93 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.50.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)
– Get Rating
) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies
In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
(Get Rating)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
See Also
