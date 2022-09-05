Canaccord Genuity Group Increases iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $198.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $152.93 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

