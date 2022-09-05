Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target to $8.00

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $360.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 50.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.