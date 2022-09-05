Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,582.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $41.06 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

