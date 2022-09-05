Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 125,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

