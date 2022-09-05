Capital Analysts LLC Has $34,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.