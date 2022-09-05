Capital Analysts LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.