Capital Analysts LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.