Capital Analysts LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 91.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KJUL stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $27.34.

