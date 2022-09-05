Capital Analysts LLC Invests $26,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $606,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67.

