Capital Analysts LLC Invests $34,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAR. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $3,079,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $2,072,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $1,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $31.10 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

