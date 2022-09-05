Capital Analysts LLC Invests $52,000 in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter.
Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOTE opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.