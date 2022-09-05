Capital Analysts LLC Invests $52,000 in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOTE opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

