Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $185.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

