Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.